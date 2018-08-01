BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Nigerian University commissions Museum in honor of Professor Wole Soyinka

01.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Writer and former presidential candidate Remi Sonaiya announced via Twitter that Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has honored Professor Wole Soyinka.

OAU, in collaboration with the Ogun state government, has commissioned the house that Professor Wole Soyinka lived in while he was on the OAU campus as a museum.

See the Twitter post below

Photo Credit: @oluremisonaiya

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija