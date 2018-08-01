Nigerian University commissions Museum in honor of Professor Wole Soyinka

Writer and former presidential candidate Remi Sonaiya announced via Twitter that Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has honored Professor Wole Soyinka.

OAU, in collaboration with the Ogun state government, has commissioned the house that Professor Wole Soyinka lived in while he was on the OAU campus as a museum.

See the Twitter post below

The house in which Prof. Wole Soyinka lived on the campus of OAU Ife has been commissioned as a museum, with Ogun State partnering. This is honour well deserved. Glad we did it in his lifetime too. pic.twitter.com/PiL5g2mXLU — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) July 31, 2018

Photo Credit: @oluremisonaiya