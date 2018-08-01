BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

President Buhari to begin Holiday in London for 10 Working Days

01.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a 10-working-days holiday starting from the third of August.

This announcement was made via the official Twitter account of the presidency.

See the post below:

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija