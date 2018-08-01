President Buhari to begin Holiday in London for 10 Working Days

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a 10-working-days holiday starting from the third of August.

President @MBuhari begins a 10-working-days holiday from August 3, 2018. In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 1, 2018