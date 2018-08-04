NUC suspends OAU’s Accreditation for Law, Dentistry, 2 Others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has suspended accreditation on four courses in the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), TheCable is reporting.

The courses include law, dentistry, medical rehabilitation, and botany.

According to TheCable, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sent a message to candidates who applied for any of the courses to change their course/institution.

The message read: “Your first choice course did not receive accreditation. Login to your profile and change course/institutions.”

Confirming the development to TheCable, the university’s PRO Abiodun Olarenwaju said: “We are going to sort it out, latest by September, and everything will come back to shape.”