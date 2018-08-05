2019 Elections: Gombe Governor Dankwambo declares intention to run for President

Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo has declared his intention to run for president in the 2019 elections.

Dankwambo revealed this on his Twitter, writing:

After wide consultations with party members & Nigerians of diverse backgrounds! I, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo will be running for office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party.

After wide consultations with party members & Nigerians of diverse backgrounds! I, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo will be running for office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party. #GoingBeyondPromises pic.twitter.com/FSshd6NRet — Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) August 4, 2018

Dankwambo follows other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members Atiku Abubakar and Ayo Fayose who have also declared their intention to run.