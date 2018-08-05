Kenneth Okonkwo replies Reno Omokri for saying he “knows how to act loyal without being loyal”

Nollywood actor and Enugu governorship aspirant Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to a comment made by ex president Goodluck Jonathan‘s former media aide Reno Omokri.

Okonkwo, who is running under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, had declared that the Igbos should support President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term as there is no better alternative. He added that in turn, Buhari will support a candidate from the South east in 2023.

Omokri had said, sharing a photo of Okonkwo all smiles with Jonathan:

This is Kenneth Okonkwo when he was telling @ GEJonathan the same thing he is now telling President @ MBuhari. He will also say the same thing to the next occupant of that office. That is what he is good at. He knows how to ACT loyal without BEING loyal!

This is Kenneth Okonkwo when he was telling @GEJonathan the same thing he is now telling President @MBuhari. He will also say the same thing to the next occupant of that office. That is what he is good at. He knows how to ACT loyal without BEING loyal! pic.twitter.com/LUVhNvFNiR — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 4, 2018

Reacting to the comment, Okonkwo wrote on Instagram, his own version of the events of the said day the photo was taken:

My attention has been drawn to a writeup by one Reno Omokri, under this picture, who wrote that “Kenneth Okonkwo acts loyal without being loyal”. I learnt also that she/he worked with His Excellency, President Goodluck Jonathan. Let me clarify his/her ignorance. I was invited by labor on a May Day to deliver a speech on labor matters at eagles square. Indeed I rode on the same vehicle with Comrade Peter Esele, the TUC leader, to the venue. After the delivery of my speech, President Jonathan was so impressed that he asked his details to get me to greet him in the state box. I humbly did. It’s on record that throughout his regime, I did not request any appointment to see him, even when he told me how he appreciated my person and my humble achievements in Nollywood. I never worked for him and I have never had any private discussions with President Jonathan. He is alive and this can be confirmed. So the issue of loyalty does not arise. One wonders what this busybody wants to achieve by writing this. It is this shameless, psychophantic attitude of such people like Reno Omokri, of writing falsehood, that is promoting the culture of fake news on the internet. Shame!!