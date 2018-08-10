PVCitizen: What are you doing this weekend? Go register!

The 2019 elections are now 189 days away, and INEC has said the registration process will end August 17, just 8 days away!

Time is running, fast!

It’s important that we ready ourselves for our future, and the only way to do this is by getting that small card called the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

It really isn’t that difficult. There are INEC offices in all local government areas in the country.

Take just one day off work and arrive at your centre by 5:30 AM.

Maybe you’re looking at it like that’s too early. But it really isn’t. You can go to the one nearest to your house. Wake up 5 AM and take a quick shower. No need to make-up or anything, just throw that shirt and shorts on.

If you can’t take time off work, that’s perfectly fine; starting August 1, you can register on weekends!

Have a valid ID card with you and that’s really all.

If you’re not sure if you’ve registered in 2011 or 2015, no worries, you can check INEC’s database with only your date of birth and your name.

And if you registered in a state or local government different from where you currently stay, you can learn how to transfer your registration.

Also important is that you do not sell your votes. It’s too important a thing to sell. It’s priceless! It’s literally your future.