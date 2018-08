Ebony Life TV producer Ted Abudu is officially off the market!

The daughter of media mogul Mo Abudu said yes to her man while on vacation to celebrate his birthday.

Ted took to her Instagram page to share photos of her bling alongside an adorable picture of herself and her husband to be. She captioned the photos: “My heart! “Think I may need goggles” I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you…”