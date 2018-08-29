BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Theresa May meets with President Muhammadu Buhari

29.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari after arriving in Abuja, Nigeria.

The British Government had announced that May would be making her first official visit to Africa.

May had visited South Africa, where she danced with kids, and will be travelling to Kenya after her visit to Nigeria.

She had been presented with the key to the city of Abuja upon her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

May met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa where they both witnessed the signing of the bilateral agreement on Defence & Security Partnership by Nigerian National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and British Deputy National Security Adviser Christian Turner.

They also witnessed the bilateral agreement on Nigerian Trade Development by Nigerian Minister of State Budget & National planning Hajia Zainab Ahmed and British Minister of State for Trade Policy.

See photos from the visit:

Photo Credit: buharisallau

2 Comments on Theresa May meets with President Muhammadu Buhari
  • Amaka August 29, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    She looks like such a nice lady….

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Ephi August 29, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      Yes, nice, until you get to see her policies when she was Home Secretary, lol. Very immigration unfriendly policies, but now that Brexit has come to bite they are turning to fantastically corrupt Nigeria. Issorait.

      I hope Buhari injected some life into his discussions 😂

      Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

No Middle Man! Order a Car directly from the USA.

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija