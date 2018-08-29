Theresa May meets with President Muhammadu Buhari

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari after arriving in Abuja, Nigeria.

The British Government had announced that May would be making her first official visit to Africa.

May had visited South Africa, where she danced with kids, and will be travelling to Kenya after her visit to Nigeria.

She had been presented with the key to the city of Abuja upon her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

May met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa where they both witnessed the signing of the bilateral agreement on Defence & Security Partnership by Nigerian National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and British Deputy National Security Adviser Christian Turner.

They also witnessed the bilateral agreement on Nigerian Trade Development by Nigerian Minister of State Budget & National planning Hajia Zainab Ahmed and British Minister of State for Trade Policy.

See photos from the visit:

Photo Credit: buharisallau