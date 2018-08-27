BellaNaija

Theresa May to visit Nigeria

27.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will be visiting Nigeria on Wednesday.

The Cable reports that this was revealed in a statement released by the UK Government.

May is also to visit two other African Countries, Kenya and South Africa.

The Prime Minister’s central message will be focused on a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa, which will seek to maximise shared opportunities and tackle common challenges in a continent that is growing at a rapid pace – from the Sahara to South Africa.

As Africa seeks to meet the needs of its growing population the visit will also emphasise that it is in the world’s interest to help secure African stability, jobs and growth because conflict, poor work prospects and economic instability will continue to encourage migration and dangerous journeys to Europe.

Because nations cannot prosper without security, the prime minister will also use the visit to announce further support to tackle instability across the region.

