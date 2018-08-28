Theresa May dances with Kids in South Africa on First Official Visit to Africa | WATCH

British Prime Minister Theresa May danced with school children in Cape Town, South Africa, on Day 1 of her first official visit to Africa.

May is in Africa to talk trade and renewing the UK-Africa relationship. She will be visiting Nigeria and Kenya next.

According to Reuters, May, in a speech on Tuesday, was UK to be the number one investor in Africa among the G7 countries.

May, who is visiting the continent with UK business executives, said Britain will work with African countries to tackle insecurity and migration by creating jobs.

She said the UK government is committed to sending aid to the continent, adding that the funds will be used in a way that will also benefit the UK

“I am unashamed about the need to ensure that our aid program works for the UK Today I am committing that our development spending will not only combat extreme poverty, but at the same time tackle global challenges and support our own national interest,” she said.

