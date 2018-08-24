TIME Magazine’s Latest Cover Shows Why “Trump is in Trouble”

TIME Magazine has released another gripping cover – an illustration which it says depicts U.S president Donald Trump‘s current situation.
The cover shows the POTUS neck-deep in water with the background, an obvious recreation of the oval office.
See animated cover below:
Even in a presidency punctuated by surreal moments, it was a stunning scene. Michael Cohen, the President’s longtime personal lawyer, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to eight felony counts, including arranging payments during the 2016 campaign to suppress two women’s accounts of alleged extramarital affairs with Donald Trump. “I participated in this conduct,” Cohen avowed, “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump himself. With that extraordinary statement, he implicated the President of the United States in a federal crime—to be violating campaign-finance laws—“principal purpose,” of which he said, was to influence an election that #Trump won by only 78,000 votes in three states. The courtroom drama brought all the President’s legal and political problems together in a single supernova. It highlighted Trump’s sordid history with #women, his willingness to blur the lines between business and #politics, and growing fallout from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, who referred the Cohen case to federal prosecutors. The explosion came minutes after Trump’s onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of tax evasion and bank fraud in a case prosecuted by Mueller’s deputies. Tuesday was arguably the most pivotal day in this presidency, and the consequences are only beginning to kick in. Read this week’s full cover story on TIME.com. Illustration by @obrienillustration for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign
The edition titled In Deep., focused on on the Trump’s continued scandals.
The cover story titled “Trump Is in Trouble. Here’s How Much Worse It Can Get” discusses Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort being found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to eight felony charges on the 21st of August.
The latest illustration by Tim O’Brien is the third in the sequel-like covers which first made headlines in February of 2017. Another followed shortly in April 2018 before this.
Read the cover story on TIME
Photo Credit: @obrienillustration