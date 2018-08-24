TIME Magazine’s Latest Cover Shows Why “Trump is in Trouble”

TIME Magazine has released another gripping cover – an illustration which it says depicts U.S president Donald Trump‘s current situation.

The cover shows the POTUS neck-deep in water with the background, an obvious recreation of the oval office.

See animated cover below:

The edition titled In Deep., focused on on the Trump’s continued scandals.

The cover story titled “Trump Is in Trouble. Here’s How Much Worse It Can Get” discusses Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort being found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to eight felony charges on the 21st of August.

The latest illustration by Tim O’Brien is the third in the sequel-like covers which first made headlines in February of 2017. Another followed shortly in April 2018 before this.

Photo Credit: @obrienillustration