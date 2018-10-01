Adenike Oyetunde, Sharon Okotie, Olivia Malachy cover La Mode Magazine’s October “Beyond Disabilities” Issue

On Air Personality Adenike Oyetunde and her co-cover stars Sharon Okotie and Olivia Malachy’s infectious smiles are probably the most striking feature of the latest print edition of La Mode Magazine.

That’s if you take out how refreshing it is to see the beauty in inclusivity that the cover portrays.

Aptly titled Beyond Disabilities, the October edition of the magazine takes us through the lives of differently-abled people in Nigeria.

This is ahead of their Green October Event set up to end stigma against differently-abled people.

Cover Credit

Cover Personalities : @adenikeoyetunde

@olivia_malachy @okotieejiro

Photography:@fotofastgroup

Mua: @makingfacestudio

Outfit:@stitchesbynancy

Graphics:@benzikmedia

Publisher:@sandraodige