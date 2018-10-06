Aregbesola indirectly calls PDP Leaders Mentally Unstable for Protesting | WATCH

Outgoing governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to the protest by PDP officials on Friday, against the result of last month’s gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, Aregbesola indirectly described the protesters, which included Senators Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, Ben Murray-Bruce, and Uche Secondus, Sule Lamido, Aminu Tambuwal, Yakubu Dogara, among others, as “not mentally stable” or “need psychiatric attention”.

On the protest, Aregbesola said:

It is a charade and an act of gross irresponsibility from people who ought to know that after an election, the only option, not just one option, the only option left for any responsibility citizen is to go to the tribunal. Interestingly the party that was defeated in the election is already in the tribunal. So, I don’t know what the protest is meant to do. If you’re already in court and you’re still doing a street protest, it’s either you’re not mentally stable, or you need psychiatric attention.

