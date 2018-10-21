Buhari condemns Violence in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the violence in Kaduna State that has reportedly led to the deaths of 55 people.

The president wrote on his Twitter @MBuhari that the police has been ordered to restore calm in the state.

He also commended the Kaduna State Government for its “rapid response to the crisis.” He wrote:

The violence in Kaduna, which has resulted in the deaths of 55 innocent people, is condemnable. The Police have been authorized to do everything possible to restore calm. A Special Intervention Force has been deployed to the flash-points, and the IG will provide regular updates. The disregard for the sanctity of human life is unacceptable. Violence is an ill-wind that blows nobody any good. I appeal to community leaders and citizens to always choose dialogue, patience and tolerance, to prevent crises from escalating into violence. Let me also commend the Kaduna State government for its rapid response to the crisis. The Federal Government and its law enforcement agencies will work with the State Government and community leaders to ensure the full restoration of peace and security.

