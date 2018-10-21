Nnamdi Kanu not working with any politician – IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), isn’t working with any politician to oust President Muhammadu Buhari, his deputy Uche Mefor has said.

The Cable reports that Mefor’s statement was in response to Femi Fani-Kayode‘s claim that Kanu had called him and agreed to work against the reelection of the president.

Mefor, in the statement, said Kanu is on a:

divine mission to restore Biafra and the resolve behind this restoration project remains irrevocable, sacrosanct and irreversible. Our attention has been drawn to some deceptive and crude tactics employed by some politicians to drag the name of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu to the mud by suggesting that he held talks with such politicians to oust Muhammadu Buhari. We want to use this medium to state unequivocally that at no time did Nnamdi Kanu reach any agreement with any politician to participate in Nigerian politics. Consequently, any publication not authorised by our leader, his deputy or by the head directorate of state regarding IPOB and/or our leader is pedestrian and null and void. Finally, Nnamdi Kanu’s humility and courtesy in appreciating a few individuals and groups in Nigeria for what they did to assist during his incarceration cannot be construed as weakness. We invite you to listen to Nnamdi Kanu as he addresses IPOB family members and the world in general from the city of Tel Aviv in Israel on the direction of the struggle. It is only after this address that you will advise yourselves accordingly regarding all the lies and propaganda being peddled.

Nnamdi Kanu is expected to hold a press conference later today, over a year after he disappeared from public view.