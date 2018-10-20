Senator Shehu Sani resigns from APC

Senator representing Kaduna Central constituency Shehu Sani has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Channels, Sani’s resignation is contained in a letter to Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman.

Sani is said to have resigned after the automatic ticket for the senatorial seat given to him by the party was withdrawn.

Sani then contested for the party’s primaries against Uba Sani, Usman Ibrahim, General Sani Saleh and Shamsudeen Shehu who polled 2,088, 129, 55, and 6 votes respectively against Sani’s 15.

Sani was absent from the primaries, describing it as a “kangaroo” exercise.

Shehu and Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai had been at loggerheads for a while.

After news broke that he had resigned, Sani shared on Twitter, a cryptic message on the development. Her wrote:

I didn’t book the morning flight from Cairo just because others are booking; I didn’t book the afternoon flight from Alexandria; I didn’t book the evening flight from Luxor; I endured and book the night flight from Sham El Sheikh at my convenience.

The letter read:

I present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC). l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honour and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values. As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic. I wish the party well in all her future endeavours and ask sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations.