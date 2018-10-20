Eunice Atuejide calls Nnamdi Kanu a “thieving bigot,” alleges Buhari is his “paymaster”

Presidential Aspirant of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide had some really strong words for leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Saturday.
Writing across all her social media pages, Atuejide described Kanu as a “deceitful, thieving, conniving, self centred bigot,” while saying Igbos “can be very blind and somewhat hard to reach.”
She also alleged that President Buhari is Kanu’s “paymaster”.
Kanu was spotted in Jerusalem, one year after he went missing following a clash between his supporters and security agents.
She wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Kanu:
You see ehn, my Igbo brothers and sisters can be very blind and somewhat hard to reach.
Nnamdi Kalu is a deceitful, thieving, conniving, self centred bigot! He is not interested in the Igbo people at all! Na im pocket the guy con here con settle, nothing more….😡😡😡😡 So, they brought the Python Dance to ala Igbo, and Mr. Kalu evaporated into thin air. They even made a big show of the demands to produce him etc.
Now that elections are nearing, he resurfaces. And he will surely tell a brave tale of his miraculous escape from the pythons. Ala gba gbu kwa gi there this guy!😡😡😡😡 Next we know now, he will be telling the undiscerning Igbos not to come out an masse to vote out Buhari.
Results: Buhari – his PAY MASTER – wins the election in 2019 with his sure banker 6 million votes from the North and South West. GOD FORBID! Not on my watch biko!
Your evil plans will not work!
Chop your money oh, enjoy your life in Jerusalem or wherever on earth they settled you at, but leave our country out of your evil schemes.
Ndi Igbo will turn out enmasse and vote against your PAY MASTER (Muhammadu Buhari) if it’s the last thing I achieve.
Nonsense!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 #ANigeria4All
how don’t understand the mathematics of nnamdi being on Pmb payroll..it makes no sense..and why is a presidential aspirant so aggressive when speaking ?
I don’t trust any of our leaders, both Nigeria and Biafra. Even if we don’t know if he is on PMB payroll, how do we explain his disappearance and resurrection. And why does he resurface now that elections are almost here? This country sef.
Politicians lie, deceive and say(in public) and believe(in private) in something totally different has been their motto. Being real and aggressive is the new phase of politics which is refreshing becasue you get to know what their true intention is.
Say your mind, that way the masses are aware and ready for how your administration will be realistically.
Trump is the same person when he campaigned in office and as president. No surprises here.
She raises some critical point. Kanu is seen in israel close to the election not sure if he’s on Buhari’s payroll but he’s definitely not to be trusted at all and he’s playing a dirty game for his own interest.
He will be used as a political strategy either to praise the current administration or an addition to deceive certain groups in the Atiku/obi ticket.
@Seriously, I hope you won’t call your spouse ‘fat’ when s/he’s tryna hard to lose weight…lol!
Meaningful politics is about generating and building consensus, not least because the beauty of humanity is that people come to the table with so many backgrounds, life experiences and mores, which are not necessarily good or bad but just different. The skill and ability to mold diversity into something resembling a cohesive whole is what differentiates good politics from bad. Meanwhile, cannot get my head around this your love-in for Dotard Trump, a dude actually fined by the US government for racial discrimination (in housing), and the first elected US president to ever have to pay a judicial settlement for fraud (regarding Trump University). SMH
Dayam! This lady has no filter at all….
LMAO…….but she has a point tho…..those in the know, know he was detained by the Nigerian army hence why they kept postponing his court dates…
If he escaped how? especially when both his passports were seized by the government and he entered Israel, one of the most secured countries?
Either the government is in on it somehow especially with the whole Atiku/Obi ticket or this guy truly escaped and that shows how incompetent they are seeing as the Army pratically surrounded the south east especially his state.
or maybe he has international support we are not aware of…
Hi Eunice we are not hard to reach…… we are just independent thinkers …Sell your market girl……the way our culture is promotes Independent thinking/family first before collective thought…. That Nnamdi has supporters is because most people are tired of Nigeria and he has the charisma (believe it or not) afterall he is not the first or only pro biafra activist.
I am not his supporter but I am also not one to write him off as I believe something good may just come out of this….. Forget about biafra for now, you see he is essentially fighting the unjust system Nigeria practices and if ‘biafra’ happens as a by product so be it (as previously said, dont know if he is corrupted now)….did you not notice how the heat of restructuring died with his disappearance?
I am against the current Nigerian system as i feel its what its holding us back not necessarily the politicians, so i am not quick to write off anything that may lead us there.
Interesting times….lol
These woman is not a political figure she have mared her political carier in igbo land even enemies of igbo’s cannot say
I was thinking that when someone went to school is to learn and to understand but I got to know that many people just went to school and just passed out. The way some people think and talks like kids
Nnamdi Kanu is Buhari’s jobber now