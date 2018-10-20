Eunice Atuejide calls Nnamdi Kanu a “thieving bigot,” alleges Buhari is his “paymaster”

Presidential Aspirant of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide had some really strong words for leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Saturday.

Writing across all her social media pages, Atuejide described Kanu as a “deceitful, thieving, conniving, self centred bigot,” while saying Igbos “can be very blind and somewhat hard to reach.”

She also alleged that President Buhari is Kanu’s “paymaster”.

Kanu was spotted in Jerusalem, one year after he went missing following a clash between his supporters and security agents.

She wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Kanu:

You see ehn, my Igbo brothers and sisters can be very blind and somewhat hard to reach. Nnamdi Kalu is a deceitful, thieving, conniving, self centred bigot! He is not interested in the Igbo people at all! Na im pocket the guy con here con settle, nothing more….😡😡😡😡 So, they brought the Python Dance to ala Igbo, and Mr. Kalu evaporated into thin air. They even made a big show of the demands to produce him etc. Now that elections are nearing, he resurfaces. And he will surely tell a brave tale of his miraculous escape from the pythons. Ala gba gbu kwa gi there this guy!😡😡😡😡 Next we know now, he will be telling the undiscerning Igbos not to come out an masse to vote out Buhari. Results: Buhari – his PAY MASTER – wins the election in 2019 with his sure banker 6 million votes from the North and South West. GOD FORBID! Not on my watch biko! Your evil plans will not work! Chop your money oh, enjoy your life in Jerusalem or wherever on earth they settled you at, but leave our country out of your evil schemes. Ndi Igbo will turn out enmasse and vote against your PAY MASTER (Muhammadu Buhari) if it’s the last thing I achieve. Nonsense!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 #ANigeria4All