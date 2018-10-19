Nnamdi Kanu spotted in Jerusalem | WATCH

The leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been spotted in Jerusalem, if photos and videos circulating social media are anything to go by.
The video below was shared by Castro Nkume on Facebook Live.
“Today the 19th day of October 2018 The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra praying live in Jerusalem,” Nkume said.
Kanu was last seen publicly when there was a clash between his supporters and security agents around his residence in Abia state in September 2017.
The coward who fled at the slightest sign of trouble and left his people to roast, while he lives the good life. Sadly, the poor people he left behind still see him as a hero
Don’t think it was cowardly, smart rather.
Staying back would have meant death without legal action. And maybe war from his people to revenge his death. I was hoping he escaped somehow and went into the wilderness to refuel and strategise. Glad he’s alive!
Welcome Nnnamdi, defend your cowardice wella. The greatest leaders died for their people. They didnt flee like helpless chickens
you are a fool, who born you monkey
you are the most coward who wish his family and entire generation poor.
Nnamdi kanu is a wise man and intelligent. he is a hero. who open eyes to the blinders. Mr fool. you are coward and jobless man who seek job from illiterate nigeria leader