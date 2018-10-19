BellaNaija

First Look at Ooni of Ife and his New Queen Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi

19.10.2018 at By 10 Comments

Last night, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi announced that he’s gotten a new queen who he called Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

The new queen “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria,” according to her website where she is named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi.

See photos below:

10 Comments on First Look at Ooni of Ife and his New Queen Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi
  • BzKneez October 19, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I wish him (and her) ‘3rd time’ luck, but I also wonder about the Prophetess situation (I assume it’s of a Christian Church)

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Me October 19, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Lol, my heart they wonder the same ohh. It is well.

      Love this! 6 Reply
    • clementine October 20, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Confused. Where are the Orisas?..

      Love this! 0 Reply
  • TT October 19, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    This one that the yoni likes yellow girls, I hope he knows his kids will come out dark skin… both parents original color..lol

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Olamilekan Sulaimon October 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    congrats King

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Police October 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    The marriage will work! They each have what the other needs! I can already her hear testimonies, on how GOD told her when she was 6 that she would marry a KING!

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Duni October 19, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      @ police, Sorry I mistakenly liked your comment .. 🙈

      Love this! 4 Reply
  • Osa October 21, 2018 at 3:51 am

    This king dey local sha. I mean local local. Area local. I’m sure u get my drift

    Love this! 1 Reply
