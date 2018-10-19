First Look at Ooni of Ife and his New Queen Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi

Last night, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi announced that he’s gotten a new queen who he called Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.
The new queen “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria,” according to her website where she is named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi.
See photos below:
I wish him (and her) ‘3rd time’ luck, but I also wonder about the Prophetess situation (I assume it’s of a Christian Church)
Lol, my heart they wonder the same ohh. It is well.
Confused. Where are the Orisas?..
This one that the yoni likes yellow girls, I hope he knows his kids will come out dark skin… both parents original color..lol
congrats King
The marriage will work! They each have what the other needs! I can already her hear testimonies, on how GOD told her when she was 6 that she would marry a KING!
@ police, Sorry I mistakenly liked your comment .. 🙈
That’s okay Duni : )
@Duni, that’s a new one! Lol!!
This king dey local sha. I mean local local. Area local. I’m sure u get my drift