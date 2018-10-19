First Look at Ooni of Ife and his New Queen Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi

Last night, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi announced that he’s gotten a new queen who he called Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

The new queen “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria,” according to her website where she is named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi.

