Saraki’s name Submitted as PDP Candidate for Kwara Central Senatorial Seat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted Senate President Bukola Saraki‘s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate for the Kwara Central Senatorial District race, Punch is reporting.

According to the report, Saraki’s name was used to replace another person identified as Ope.

Punch’s source said: “Bukola Saraki’s name is there (in the list). He’s returning to the Senate on the platform of the PDP.”

Saraki was one of the presidential aspirants in the PDP primaries which took place last month. He came third, behind Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal, first and second respectively.

The report stated that Saraki is being positioned to return as Senate President if Atiku wins the presidential election.

While it is known that Saraki bought the PDP presidential nomination and expression of interests forms, it is unclear if he bought the forms for the senatorial position.