“I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal can kill me” – IPOB Leader speaks from Jerusalem

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that he will not be honouring his court case as he doesn’t recognise the Nigerian court.

According to The Cable, Kanu said this during his press broadcast from Jerusalem where he is currently staying.

Nnamdi Kanu shared details about the military invasion on his home that led him to escape the country. 28 people were killed during the invasion, he said, as was his family dog, Jack.

He will return to “Biafra land,” he added. He said:

Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court. I did not jump bail, I left because the court failed to protect me I shall not be honouring the court. I cannot be tried by a court I do not recognise. The zoo called Nigeria cannot jail me. I will fight till the last day. Till now, Binta Nyanko’s court is yet to hold a hearing on about the circumstances that led the Nigerian army to come to my house to kill 28 people. Only upon a clear pronouncement of the intentions of that very court which I suggest to them should be free, will this very case move forward. Going forward, there must be guarantee from the international community so that this case can proceed and I will prove once and for all that there is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria. Two jets were hovering over and they stormed the compound and I sustained several injuries and in the process of trying to defend me, 28 men fell. The sole purpose of that evil dance was to kill me and members of my family. They didn’t want me to go to Abuja because they didn’t have any case against me. They were afraid they would be disgraced before the world. They decided to eliminate me instead. They know if I go to court, that very country will not be the same again. I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal flesh can kill me. They have not given birth to that very person. Since they didn’t want me to come to court, I shall come back to Biafra land. There is nobody who can accuse IPOB of engaging in any form of lawlessness. I am in Israel. This same court that granted me bail stood by and watched as the army disobeyed court order. The army in contempt of court court came to kill me. I was in my home preparing to go to Abuja for my case when they came to kill me. They even killed Jack, our dog. They killed my cousin, Adaku and 28 others. The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy, a lie and a deceit. It is untenable in law.