“I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal can kill me” – IPOB Leader speaks from Jerusalem

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that he will not be honouring his court case as he doesn’t recognise the Nigerian court.
According to The Cable, Kanu said this during his press broadcast from Jerusalem where he is currently staying.
Nnamdi Kanu shared details about the military invasion on his home that led him to escape the country. 28 people were killed during the invasion, he said, as was his family dog, Jack.
He will return to “Biafra land,” he added. He said:
Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court. I did not jump bail, I left because the court failed to protect me
I shall not be honouring the court. I cannot be tried by a court I do not recognise. The zoo called Nigeria cannot jail me. I will fight till the last day.
Till now, Binta Nyanko’s court is yet to hold a hearing on about the circumstances that led the Nigerian army to come to my house to kill 28 people. Only upon a clear pronouncement of the intentions of that very court which I suggest to them should be free, will this very case move forward.
Going forward, there must be guarantee from the international community so that this case can proceed and I will prove once and for all that there is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria.
Two jets were hovering over and they stormed the compound and I sustained several injuries and in the process of trying to defend me, 28 men fell.
The sole purpose of that evil dance was to kill me and members of my family. They didn’t want me to go to Abuja because they didn’t have any case against me. They were afraid they would be disgraced before the world. They decided to eliminate me instead. They know if I go to court, that very country will not be the same again.
I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal flesh can kill me. They have not given birth to that very person. Since they didn’t want me to come to court, I shall come back to Biafra land. There is nobody who can accuse IPOB of engaging in any form of lawlessness. I am in Israel.
This same court that granted me bail stood by and watched as the army disobeyed court order. The army in contempt of court court came to kill me. I was in my home preparing to go to Abuja for my case when they came to kill me. They even killed Jack, our dog. They killed my cousin, Adaku and 28 others. The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy, a lie and a deceit. It is untenable in law.
Come and say it in Biafra Land now. Weakling. Remote freedom fighter …
Mmanwu! Weh done sah!
Okobi oko
Justice will prevail
Please Bella can someone tell this man to shut up already. Someone who ran away and left a few vulnerable followers dead because he couldn’t stand to what he started. Now he’s far away in another country opening his mouth
lol tell them o. The same thing Mr ojukwu did but at least he fought to an extent and then fled. But this kanu guy is worse, he has British citizenship, he runs to other countries over small tins. Then his followers are losing their lives, burning shops in the East while he’s in Jerusalem enjoying himself.
I like the guy sef, he know how to start something then remove hand when he escalates
Hubris! So that’s Sen. Abaribe will lose his N100 million surety?! lol!!
This guy doesn’t care about y’all
Again, the answer to all this is Fairness, Equity and justice.
Nigerians love to pretend! Why act as if all is okay?
Take a look at the caliber of people managing Nigeria and look me in the eye,and tell me all is well!
Nigeria needs restructuring at least for now!
Let’s unleash potentials. This way ,those who swore they are born to rule can manage their affairs and others complaining that they are not doing a good job at management will have the opportunity it to do it their way.
Any political party restructuring, will get my vote.
Six geopolitical zones restructuring,ie.
And a weak center.
Let everyone manage themselves.
Am sorry, but Nnamdi has some good points, even though his approach and mine may not be same.
Please, do tell……..
@NNENNE, hate to break this to you but the condition of Nigeria today is the result of the cumulative actions of ALL Nigerians (and all parts of Nigeria), either by acts of commission or omission.
For the avoidance of any doubt, I am personally all for so-called “restructuring” in any guise that it eventually comes (since it apparently means different things to different people), but abegi let’s not fool or delude ourselves that “restructuring” is a silver bullet that will cure our ills. Frankly, if anything, it will merely bring those ills closer to our doorsteps hen the realization dawns that the rapacious rent-seeking elite down the street is just the same as those from the other part of the country, because much of the argument about “restructuring” in Nigeria today has little to do with the restructuring of PRODUCTION but rather the restructuring of RENT! In effect, rather than thieves having to travel all the way to Abuja to share rent, they merely have to aggregate at each regional capital to do so. Meanwhile, the occasional so-called ‘indigenes’ vs ‘settlers’ fratricide will still flare up in each region (Ife-Modakeke, Umuleri-Aguleri, Ogoni-Andoni, Zango-Kataf, et. al), and non-indigenous citizens will still not be able to be local councilors in their various towns or cities of residence within their own regions of origin.
GBAM!!!!!!!
Madam, all is not okay. But the thing is, all Nigerians are suffering, then all are enjoying. There’s no group exempt from either. The way we don intertwine for that naija eh, the restructuring only sounds sensible by mouth not by practice.. If everyone should manage themselves, na that same nigeria the managing will still take place.
Nigeria needs a leader who will lead the country as a whole where the laws, allocations put in place affects all Nigerians not just one ethnic group or religion. If there’s a good hospital, infrastructure in that Nigeria, all Nigerians will have access to it, and use it. Me I don’t even care who is in power as long as he has Nigeria’s interest at heart. But since these fulanis, northerners have their own personal agenda, I say no to them. These people have been in power the most and ruined that country to pieces
Pls shot up your mouth, come and say that in front of Nigerian Army, bloody civilian. We are expecting you whether you will be able to withstand a bullet.
Everybody dey form ‘immortal’ This is Nigeria!