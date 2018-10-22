Oshiomhole addresses Governors allegedly trying to Unseat Him

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has addressed the news that a group of governors in the party have plans to remove him.

According to ThisDay, Oshiomhole has described the governors as “conservative elements” who have an issue with his insistence on party supremacy.

This comes as 15 of 21 governors from the party have reportedly appended their signatures to a document forcing a National Executive Meeting that will unseat Oshiomhole from office.

The party chairman, in a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, said:

To be clear, Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its 2015 electoral victory let alone to preside over its liquidation. Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined political entity. Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general election, the truth is that there is no accident in predestination. We must appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him in the saddle of APC-led leadership at this time for a purpose. Again, we were not, in the least, deluded that the process of rebranding or rewriting the narrative of the four-year old party would be easy. What we are witnessing in the APC today is Oshiomhole’s adroit management of the strains and pains that accompany the birth of a resuscitated governing party. The crime committed by Oshiomhole’s leadership is its disdain for impunity and circumvention of due process perpetrated in some of the states at the pleasure of some influential stakeholders. These influential stakeholders, according to grapevine, have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote on the leadership of Oshiomhole, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on the party in the nomination process.