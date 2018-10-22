BellaNaija

Police escorting Suspended NHIS Boss teargas Protesting Staff

22.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

Up to 50 officers with the Nigeria Police Force reportedly broke the gates of the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as they helped the suspended Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf, into the premises.

Punch reports that a correspondent of theirs on the scene witnessed the police teargas the staff who stayed to protest his entry.

Yusuf was reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari after he had been suspended by the Minister of Health Isaac Adewole over allegations of corruption.

He was then suspended by the governing council of NHIS, but Yusuf insisted that they have no power to suspend him.

5 Comments on Police escorting Suspended NHIS Boss teargas Protesting Staff
  • Mrs chidukane October 22, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    A government that claims to be fighting corruption, what a shame.

    Reply
  • Dayo October 22, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    50 policemen to “escort” 1 civil servant to the office, but no personnel to find murdering ‘herdsmen’? Ok, carry on…

    Reply
  • Ada October 22, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Why are the staff protesting? Let him clear his name and be reinstated.

    Reply
    • Joy October 22, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      What do you know?

      Reply
    • Ovadje October 23, 2018 at 4:50 am

      @Ada, the staff are protesting AGAINST him! That’s why he needed police escorts.

      Reply
