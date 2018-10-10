FG announces proposed Minimum Wage as ₦24,000

The Federal Government has revealed that the proposed minimum wage for the civil servants is ₦24,000.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, stated this on Monday while speaking with newsmen in the State House, Premium Times reports.
Ngige shared that the Federal Government has proposed to pay its workers ₦24,000, while states will pay ₦20,000.
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) are willing to go as low as ₦30,000, he revealed, while the organized private sector came down to ₦25,000.
The deliberation on setting a new minimum wage started in 2017 after President Muhammadu Buhari approved a committee to negotiate.
from the same FG who promised 1 Naira to 1 dollar exchange rate, meals for all high school students, and sale of premium motor spirit at N50 because subsidy is a fraud. Election don near abi?
Please Is this per hour or per month? because i dont mind £5o per hour.
Evil people!
What a JOKE!
So it took them almost a full year of deliberations to finally decide to add N6K at the federal level and supposedly N2K at the state level? First, a national minimum wage should be just that – even in a ‘federal’ system – a MINIMUM wage! It means that there is freedom to pay DIFFERENT minimum wages at state level and in different states, but NOT LESS than the national minimum wage. In other words, the national minimum wage is a FLOOR (and not a ceiling) which all public sector (and some specified private sector) wages can NOT fall below! Furthermore, until Nigerian workers are paid a LIVING wage, this exercise remains a JOKE – and I hope that Nigerian workers defend their own self-interests (rather than tribal/religious or such other primordial interests) and vote these Clowns out of office in a few months! SMH
something we can both agree on -> people need to be paid a living wage at the very minimum.