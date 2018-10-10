Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Immigration, Identity & Donald Trump at Le Monde Festival in Paris

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie spoke on the final day of the Le Monde Festival in Paris, sitting in conversation with Maryline Baumard, editor-in-chief of Le Monde Afrique.
The writer was asked what she felt about the US President Donald Trump and his comment about Africa and its “s—hole countries.” She said: “There are things that are said by people and we do not care. Because we know that it comes from a sidereal vacuum.”
She also discussed immigration as it is in Europe, and all of the debate surrounding it. She spoke of Emmanuel Macron‘s views, saying:
The debate around immigration in Europe is really very narrow, shrunken. It is necessary, but the way it is laid is dishonest. He is trying to demonize people who want only a better life for themselves and their children, whereas he should look at the conditions in Africa, and the why of these conditions. France must talk again about its relations with Africa, talk about colonialism.
The history of humanity is a story of movement, of displacement. We just have to make peace with this. Since the dawn of time, human beings have needed to move, and this will continue. It’s not just about economic circumstances, it’s just because people want to see something else.
She also talked about how her identity often changes with her geographical location, how she’s seen and interacted with differently in America to how she is in Nigeria. She said:
Yes I am Nigerian, yes I am a woman, I am a feminist, yes I am black. But why do we stick a label of identity to those who are not white? I recognize myself as a person. I want to be what I am! Identity comes from something in constant motion: in the United States I am black; in Nigeria, I am not. When I got off the plane in Lagos, I do not think race, I think sex, I think I’m a woman.
Check out the full interview on Le Monde.
Photo Credit: Facebook
Chimamanda. Listening to her is always a breath of fresh air. I would love for her to stir the pot on issues of imperialism; cite IMF and World Bank implications in killing Thomas Sankara thus dragging a flourishing African country, Burkina into poverty. IMF and World bank interference in French regions. Why do French colonies like Cameroon, Central African Republic use France CFA? Are these countries not capable of maintaining their treasuries in 2018? Africans will continue to migrate and pest your life Until these obvious colonial structures are broken down.
Well said. I stand with CNA.
So France and Europe should open up their borders because people are looking for a better life ! There are shit holes in America as well, go to some areas down town the U.S. , you will think you are in Ajegunle! I have lived all around the U.S. and was only comfortable in New York and San Francisco which cost hand and leg!
My dear lets come and build Africa snag this voluntary slavery of spending all our resources to go abroad for vacations ! Build your own , let people come to you!
France is in Europe. I’m not sure about “France and Europe”
kwakwakwakwa you dey mind Aunty l have lived all over America, Mxxxxxxxieu