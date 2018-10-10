UK appoints first Minister of Suicide Prevention

The United Kingdom has, in commemoration of the World Mental Health Day, appointed its first Minister of Suicide Prevention.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the appointment, naming Jackie Doyle-Price as Minister for Mental Health, Inequalities and Suicide Prevention.

The Conservative Party shared the news on its Twitter, writing:

@ theresa_may has appointed the first ever UK Minister for Suicide Prevention. @ JackieDP will lead a new national effort as we work to reduce the number of suicides and overcome the stigma that stops people seeking help.

📢 @theresa_may has appointed the first ever UK Minister for Suicide Prevention. ➡️ @JackieDP will lead a new national effort as we work to reduce the number of suicides and overcome the stigma that stops people seeking help. 💙#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/mLHrMG7xug — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 10, 2018

Mashable reports that Doyle-Price, who was a junior minister in the Department of Health, said:

In my time as health minister I have met many people who have been bereaved by suicide and their stories of pain and loss will stay with me for a long time. It’s these people who need to be at the heart of what we do and I welcome this opportunity to work closely with them, as well as experts, to oversee a cross-government suicide prevention plan, making their sure their views are always heard.

About 4,500 are said to die by suicide yearly in England, and the ministry’s work will be to see to the reduction of the number, something Doyle-Price has said she’s committed to.