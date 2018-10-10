Aviation Unions Shut Down Lagos Airport in Protest

Aviation Unions on Wednesday left travelers stranded at the local section of the Murtal Muhammed airport after shutting down the wing in protest of the sack of some of their members.

According to Premium Times, the unions which include The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), had on Tuesday issued a notice informing airlines and other relevant authorities of the impending protest.

By this notice, all aviation workers connected with MMA2, including the employees of BASL, are hereby directed to withdraw their services as above notified and join other members in the organised protest activities at the terminal on that date as from 6a.m. By this notice also, all business enterprises, including airlines are hereby advised to note this development and make alternative arrangements as may be feasible. In similar manner, the traveling public are equally advised to seek alternative traveling points, or dates,” the unions said.

The notice collectively signed by General Secretaries of the Unions, revealed that the protest which was to begin on Wednesday at 6:00 am was in a bid to ensure the operators of MM2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) reinstates members of their staff who were allegedly sacked in May, 2018.