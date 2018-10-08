Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa reveals why he bought a Ticket to the Moon

Japanese fashion entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa was the first person to jump on the ticket sales for the Elon Musk‘s SpaceX mission to the Moon, the first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

The billionaire art collector’s decision to purchase tickets to the very uncommon tourist attraction site is however very interesting. In his latest interview shared by BBC Maezawa reveals how his childhood love for the moon first inspired his decision.

Since he has 10 tickets, Yusaka Maezawa who is worth $2.9 billion, has revealed that he would be taking artists from around the world to join him on the trip just to capture the experience. He shared that on list of artists would include a painter, dancer, film director and a musician.

The trip is billed for 2023.

Photo Credit: BBC News