Adeloye Olanrewaju’s Babymigo makes TIME’s “Genius Companies 2018” List

Last week, Time Magazine released its “Genius Companies 2018: 50 Businesses Inventing the Future” list.

Among the companies was Babymigo, founded by Adeloye Olanrewaju in 2017 to help expecting mothers and young parents live healthier lives and make informed decisions.

Babymigo was Olanrewaju’s response to maternal and child mortality, and it helps connect mothers-to-be with information, medical experts, services and other parents.

Babymigo’s app has been downloaded 30,000 times and its website has 90,000 registered users.

Olanrewaju, a #BellaNaijaMCM, is a recipient of the Queen’s Young Leaders award (2016) and also won Internet.org‘s Innovation Africa Challenge the same year.

Babymigo was listed alongside Fenty Beauty, SpaceX, Singaporean Airline, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Nike, Dominos, Paytm, Slack, Pinterest. See full list HERE.