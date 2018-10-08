BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Veteran Actor/Comedian Baba Sala is Dead

08.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

Moses Olaiya (Baba Sala)

Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala has passed on.

One of his sons, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel made this known on Facebook in the early hours of Monday.

“My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally say bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God love you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone,” he wrote.

The veteran actor/comedian’s media assistant Isaac Haastrup told Punch that he passed some minutes past 10pm on Sunday night.

“Baba has died. He died some minutes to 10pm on Sunday night. His remains had been taken to the morgue. He died of old-age related sickness. He came to church two Sundays ago and he was the one that said the benediction. Baba has gone to be with the Lord and he will be missed by many people including his fans,” Haastrup said.

5 Comments on Veteran Actor/Comedian Baba Sala is Dead
  • Muyi San October 8, 2018 at 11:02 am

    My your soul rest in peace Sir ! .. Your legacy lives on Grandfather of humor ..

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • bolintin October 8, 2018 at 11:39 am

    RIP to Baba Sala.
    You gave your best and we appreciate it

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ijebujesha October 8, 2018 at 11:44 am

    End of an era! He was a Master of his craft. May the heavens.be good to you, Baba Sala.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Dayo Babalola October 8, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    May your gentle soul rest in peace Sir. You wrote us a beautiful autobiography essay and we Love it!! Thank you for ur contribution.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Manny October 9, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Memories of watching Baba Sala on TV as a child,

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija