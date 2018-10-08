Veteran Actor/Comedian Baba Sala is Dead

Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala has passed on.

One of his sons, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel made this known on Facebook in the early hours of Monday.

“My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally say bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God love you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone,” he wrote.

The veteran actor/comedian’s media assistant Isaac Haastrup told Punch that he passed some minutes past 10pm on Sunday night.

“Baba has died. He died some minutes to 10pm on Sunday night. His remains had been taken to the morgue. He died of old-age related sickness. He came to church two Sundays ago and he was the one that said the benediction. Baba has gone to be with the Lord and he will be missed by many people including his fans,” Haastrup said.