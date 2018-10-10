BellaNaija

Baba Sala’s Family reveals Scammers are Using his Death to Make Money

The family of late comedian Moses  Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, has revealed that unknown people are using his death to deceive people out of money.

The late comedian passed Sunday night at the age of 81.

Bamidele Adejumo, the eldest son of the late comedian, revealed this to Punch in a telephone interview.

The scammers are said to be asking for donations to help with Baba Sala’s funeral, sharing the link to a PayPal account.

Bamidele said:

It has come to the knowledge of the Adejumo family that someone has posted that the family needs assistance, therefore, people should be donating into a PayPal account. This is a scam ooooo, big scam. Please kindly ignore this, it’s not from the family. Please do not honour it.

