Las Vegas Police to question Cristiano Ronaldo over Rape Allegation

The Las Vegas Police have said they have intentions to question footballer Cristiano Ronaldo about the rape accusations made against him.

Daily Mail shared that the police said the case was reopened a week ago after his accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, revealed publicly that the footballer raped her in 2009.

Ronaldo has repeatedly denied the allegations, first describing it as fake news on his Instagram Live and then releasing an official statement where he said rape “goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

The police have revealed they intend to question him, although they don’t know when as he doesn’t stay in the country. A police spokesperson said:

We certainly do not know yet when it will happen… but at some point, we will have to listen to him.