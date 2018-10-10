“It is not right” – Pope Francis says as he compares Abortion to hiring a “contract killer”

Pope Francis has made his harshest condemnation against abortion yet, as he compares having one to hiring a contract killer.
While speaking before the weekly general audience on Wednesday, the pope, according to Guardian, said getting an abortion “is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem.”
“It is not right,” he continued, “how can an act that suppresses an innocent and helpless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or, simply, humane?”
Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
As if una religion doesn’t suppress people enough already. 🙄🙄🙄
This religion rules the whole world. It has come to stay and dominate so, its either you join the race or you fall out. My brother Jesus loves you, change while you still can.