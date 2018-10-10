BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“It is not right” – Pope Francis says as he compares Abortion to hiring a “contract killer”

10.10.2018 at By 2 Comments

"It is not right" - Pop Francis says as he compares Abortion to hiring a "Contract Killer" | BellaNaija

Pope Francis. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Pope Francis has made his harshest condemnation against abortion yet, as he compares having one to hiring a contract killer.

While speaking before the weekly general audience on Wednesday, the pope, according to Guardian, said getting an abortion “is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem.”

“It is not right,” he continued, “how can an act that suppresses an innocent and helpless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or, simply, humane?”

Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

2 Comments on “It is not right” – Pope Francis says as he compares Abortion to hiring a “contract killer”
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi October 10, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    As if una religion doesn’t suppress people enough already. 🙄🙄🙄

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • didi October 10, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    This religion rules the whole world. It has come to stay and dominate so, its either you join the race or you fall out. My brother Jesus loves you, change while you still can.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija