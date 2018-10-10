“It is not right” – Pope Francis says as he compares Abortion to hiring a “contract killer”

Pope Francis has made his harshest condemnation against abortion yet, as he compares having one to hiring a contract killer.

While speaking before the weekly general audience on Wednesday, the pope, according to Guardian, said getting an abortion “is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem.”

“It is not right,” he continued, “how can an act that suppresses an innocent and helpless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or, simply, humane?”

Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images