Buhari debunks rumours about authorising El-Rufai to “deal with” Shehu Sani

The presidency has distanced itself from rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari had authorised Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai to “deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani.”

This was made known in a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

“The presidency wishes to distance President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleges that the President had authorized a Governor or anyone else for that matter to ‘deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani,'” the statement said.

“We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member. “Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member. “In the light of above, we would like to appeal to the general public, especially members of the press, to ignore false or unauthorized information intended to attribute to the President any action which is not in line with his character,” the statement added.