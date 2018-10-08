Olusegun Mimiko clinches ZLP Presidential Ticket

Former governor of Ondo state Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has emerged the presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mimiko wax elected as a consensus candidate at the party’s national convention in Abuja, according to Punch.

“As a social democratic party, committed to the enduring principles of good governance, utilitarianism and a restructured federal system for Nigeria, ZLP is set to capture the imagination of Nigerians.

The party will lead the process of renewing the Republic. I am resolutely committed to a programme of restructuring the Nigerian federation.

This is with a view to affording every segment of the country the opportunity and privilege of development at its own pace.

This will be done in such a manner that the age long beauty in competitive development will be fully tapped,” Mimiko said in his acceptance speech.