BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Olusegun Mimiko clinches ZLP Presidential Ticket

08.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Olusegun Mimiko

Former governor of Ondo state Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has emerged the presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mimiko wax elected as a consensus candidate at the party’s national convention in Abuja, according to Punch.

“As a social democratic party, committed to the enduring principles of good governance, utilitarianism and a restructured federal system for Nigeria, ZLP is set to capture the imagination of Nigerians.

The party will lead the process of renewing the Republic. I am resolutely committed to a programme of restructuring the Nigerian federation.

This is with a view to affording every segment of the country the opportunity and privilege of development at its own pace.

This will be done in such a manner that the age long beauty in competitive development will be fully tapped,” Mimiko said in his acceptance speech.

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija