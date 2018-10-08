BellaNaija

John Terry retires from Football

Former England and Chelsea captain, John Terry will be retiring from his football career. The 37-year-old defender made the news known via Instagram with a message of gratitude to his family and fans for their support through the 23-year span of his successful career.

“After 23 incredible years as a footballer,” he shared, “I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing.”

Chelsea FC also shared a post via Twitter celebrating the renowned player.

Photo Credit: @JohnTerry

