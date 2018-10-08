Abacha’s former CSO Hamza Al-Mustapha emerges PPN Presidential Candidate

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer of late Head of State General Sani Abacha has officially joined the 2019 presidential race.

This is coming after he declared in August, that he’ll run for president “if the people say so”.

According to Daily Trust, Al-Mustapha was declared winner of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) primaries on Sunday by the chairman of the party’s Presidential Primary Elections Committee, Hon. Dare Adekolu during the party’s national convention in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

Al-Mustapha got 3,564,262 votes while other aspirants Dr Imuetinyan Igbinnosa and Isiaka Olorunnimbe polled 2,183,856 and 1,400,755 votes respectively.

Al-Mustapha was represented at the convention by Zakaria Husseini and he promised to put Nigerian back on the path of growth and prosperity.

He’ll “provide the missing link in governance in Nigeria and ensure better lives for the citizenry in all spheres of the economy,” said Husseini.