We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women’s Sporting Director

Former England women’s striker Eniola Aluko has just earned some major bragging rights with her new position as Aston Villa‘s first ever women’s sports director.

The 32-year-old Ex-England Women’s striker, thanked Aston Villa’s assistant boss John Terry for giving her a helping hand in landing the job.

She wrote on Twitter:

A special thanks to Christian Purslow, Corporate affairs director Paul Tyrell and assistant coach, the legend John Terry.

During her playing days in England, she won 102 caps and represented Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Photo Credit: @AVWFCOfficial