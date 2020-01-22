Connect with us

Inspired News

We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women's Sporting Director

Inspired

The Inventor of the World Wide Web wrote an Inspiring Letter to the Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre in Lagos | Read it Here

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Career Features Inspired

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

We are so Proud of Eniola Aluko for Becoming the First Aston Villa Women’s Sporting Director

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Former England women’s striker Eniola Aluko has just earned some major bragging rights with her new position as Aston Villa‘s first ever women’s sports director.

The 32-year-old Ex-England Women’s striker, thanked Aston Villa’s assistant boss John Terry for giving her a helping hand in landing the job.

She wrote on Twitter:

A special thanks to Christian Purslow, Corporate affairs director Paul Tyrell and assistant coach, the legend John Terry.

During her playing days in England, she won 102 caps and represented Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Photo Credit: @AVWFCOfficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Advertisement
css.php