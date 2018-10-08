How #BellaNaijaMCM Noel Ify Alumona is Bringing Hope to African Children

Number 4 on the Sustainable Development Goals is quality education, and one man who is contributing to achieve that goal is our #BellaNaijaMCM this week.

Noel Ify Alumona is the founder of Hope for African Children Initiative, a volunteer-driven Non-Governmental Organisation that expands and improves comprehensive early childhood care and education, especially for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children, children with disabilities, young people, victims of disasters and violent extremism.

Noel, a graduate of Philosophy from Pontifical Urban University, founded the organisation in 2013, and since then, it has been instrumental in giving disadvantaged children an opportunity to have a better future.

Noel is also the founder of Youths for Change, a youth-led organisation founded in 2015 to drive home the cause of sustainability and peace building.

Noel has dedicated all his adult life to social activism, volunteerism and activities aimed at improving the lives of the underserved and underprivileged across the country and we celebrate him for that.

Noel is part of the inaugural Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa programme. He is also a One Young World Ambassador.

In 2016, Noel was nominated for a Special Recognition award in that African Youth Awards.