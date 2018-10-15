BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Internet isn’t having it after Piers Morgan criticised Daniel Craig for carrying his Child

15.10.2018 at By 4 Comments

 

Piers Morgan was being typical Piers Morgan when he criticized James Bond actor Daniel Craig for carrying his child in a baby carrier.

The journalist wrote in a tweet that the actor carrying his child was emasculating. Yes, he said it was emasculating for a man to carry his child.

Well, the internet was having none of it.

Besides receiving lots of criticism, fathers on Twitter began sharing photos of themselves carrying their children, making us, again, regain faith in the internet (and humanity)

See some of the tweets:

Photo Credit: piersmorgan

4 Comments on The Internet isn’t having it after Piers Morgan criticised Daniel Craig for carrying his Child
  • DatEnuguChic October 16, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Good for Piers , always stirring the honey’s nest

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • 007 October 16, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Nice Sneakers! Any one know the brand name?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Aderonke October 16, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    hahhahah guess he will be off social media for few days. Back lash toh make sense!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Hmmm October 16, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Most Nigerian men would have supported Piers Morgan though. I can’t count the number of times i have seen the average Nigeria man on the streets walking ahead while his wife is struggling to hold two kids with another one on her back.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija