The Internet isn’t having it after Piers Morgan criticised Daniel Craig for carrying his Child

Piers Morgan was being typical Piers Morgan when he criticized James Bond actor Daniel Craig for carrying his child in a baby carrier.

The journalist wrote in a tweet that the actor carrying his child was emasculating. Yes, he said it was emasculating for a man to carry his child.

Well, the internet was having none of it.

Besides receiving lots of criticism, fathers on Twitter began sharing photos of themselves carrying their children, making us, again, regain faith in the internet (and humanity)

See some of the tweets:

Farmer's walks with 32kg kettlebells & my daughter strapped to my chest. I got a question of my own…

Do you even lift bro? pic.twitter.com/5BZX0o5vJa — Simon Peter de Veer (@spdeveer) October 15, 2018

Heartbroken to hear that the great decider of what is manly, Piers Morgan, has claimed men who dare help use baby carriers aren’t man enough. Sigh. What will I ever do? pic.twitter.com/ieOSsluJhn — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) October 15, 2018

He just wants to be like me @piersmorgan ? pic.twitter.com/mHKEE48Xhf — Clipper (@timclifford11) October 15, 2018

Piers Morgan thinks he's more masculine than Thor and Legolas. #masculinitysofragile pic.twitter.com/3QaYBW5TD9 — Janet Morris (@janersm) October 15, 2018

Just me and two girls I'm raising to replace people like Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/a58z7UkfOk — Lil' Vote November 6th (@originalgriz) October 15, 2018

Well, okay, if it'll make Piers Morgan look dumb. pic.twitter.com/fuUlfbJLW0 — 🔥 בנימין טבלוב 🔥 Benjamin (@bentev28) October 15, 2018

I loved wearing my baby. Fancy a dad enjoying being close to his child! pic.twitter.com/vajH5Flrpw — Seán Ó Domhnaill 🕊️ (@joapostrophed) October 15, 2018

My husband is 6ft 3” a Royal Navy submariner and has always been happy to carry the kids around! If this is emasculating then I’m all for it! pic.twitter.com/hfdnXS9NnK — Fiona Moore-McGrath (@fionamoore10) October 15, 2018

All the Bonds do it. pic.twitter.com/4cO2TGBFoB — Josh Rosenau 🔥 (@JoshRosenau) October 15, 2018

