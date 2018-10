Salah, Mane, Ronaldo, Messi, 26 Others Make 2018 Ballon d’Or Shortlist

France Football has released the 30-player shortlist for its Ballon d’Or award for 2018.

The two African players on the list are Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane who both play for Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, N’golo Kante, Luis Suarez, are also on the list.

Goalkeepers on the list include Belgium and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, France and Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, Brazil and Liverpool’s Alisson and Slovenia and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

The Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956, and in 2010, it merged with FIFA’s The Best Award to become the FIFA Ballon d’Or. This went on until 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the last two editions of the Ballon d’Or.

The award ceremony is scheduled to hold on December 3rd in Paris.

See full list below:

30-Player Shortlist for 2018 Ballon d’Or Position Country Club Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Portugal Juventus Lionel Messi Forward Argentina Barcelona Gareth Bale Forward Wales Real Madrid Karim Benzema Forward France Real Madrid Kevin de Bruyne Midfielder Belgium Manchester City Edinson Cavani Forward Uruguay Paris St-Germain Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper Belgium Real Madrid Roberto Firmino Forward Brazil Liverpool Diego Godin Defender Uruguay Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann Forward France Atletico Madrid Eden Hazard Forward Belgium Chelsea Isco Midfielder Spain Real Madrid Harry Kane Forward England Tottenham N’Golo Kante Midfielder France Chelsea Hugo Lloris Goalkeeper France Tottenham Mario Mandzukic Forward Croatia Juventus Sadio Mane Forward Senegal Liverpool Marcelo Defender Brazil Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Forward France Paris St-Germain Alisson Goalkeeper Brazil Liverpool Luka Modric Midfielder Croatia Real Madrid Neymar Forward Brazil Paris St-Germain Jan Oblak Goalkeeper Slovenia Atletico Madrid Paul Pogba Midfielder France Manchester United Sergio Aguero Forward Argentina Manchester City Ivan Rakitic Midfielder Croatia Barcelona Sergio Ramos Defender Spain Real Madrid Mohamed Salah Midfielder Egypt Liverpool Luis Suarez Forward Uruguay Barcelona Raphael Varane Defender France Real Madrid