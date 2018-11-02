BNQuoteoftheDay

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Deepak Chopra.
Be happy for no reason, like a child. If you are happy for a reason, you’re in trouble, because that reason can be taken from you.
02.11.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
