It’s Official! Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi & Talent Manager Femisoro Ajayi are Married 💍 | #TheGFShow

On-air personality and fashion entrepreneur Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is officially married to her soul-mate, talent manager Femisoro Ajayi.

The couple had their traditional ceremony earlier today and they also had the church service where vows were exchanged and the couple said “I Do” to their marriage oath.

Gbemi looked gorgeous in a white dress by April by Kunbi while the groom rocked a suit from Kimono Kollection.

Congratulations to the couple!

Credits:

Shoes – @gbemisokeshoes

Dress – @aprilbykunbi 💄 @anitabrows

Hair – @tasalahq

Tux – @kimonokollection