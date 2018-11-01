Nicole and Giovanni unveils “The Seed Collection”

After 4 years of helping men, women and children put their best foot forward with their socks, Segun and Aderonke Abiona, the co-founders of Nicole and Giovanni recently launched their latest collection “The Seed Collection” in Lagos, Nigeria.

The much-anticipated unveiling took place on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at Angelikas Home Store, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and had their customers, business owners and fashion enthusiasts in attendance. Attendees had the opportunity to view the N&G catalogue, touch and feel the products, network and get answers to their questions over mocktails and tasty nibbles. The Seed Collection consists of premium and exquisite Socks, Neck Ties, Bow Ties, Pocket Squares and Men’s Trunks.

Typical of the Nicole and Giovanni model, the products were named after their most consistent customers and advocates. We bring you photo and video excerpts from the unforgettable event that got people talking

