Nicole and Giovanni unveils “The Seed Collection”

01.11.2018 at By 4 Comments

GD Mahtani, Bindu Mahtani, Aderonke Abiona, Segun Abiona, Munisha Lalwani and Ravi Mahtani

After 4 years of helping men, women and children put their best foot forward with their socks, Segun and Aderonke Abiona, the co-founders of Nicole and Giovanni recently launched their latest collection “The Seed Collection” in Lagos, Nigeria.

The much-anticipated unveiling took place on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at Angelikas Home Store, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and had their customers, business owners and fashion enthusiasts in attendance. Attendees had the opportunity to view the N&G catalogue, touch and feel the products, network and get answers to their questions over mocktails and tasty nibbles. The Seed Collection consists of premium and exquisite Socks, Neck Ties, Bow Ties, Pocket Squares and Men’s Trunks.

Typical of the Nicole and Giovanni model, the products were named after their most consistent customers and advocates. We bring you photo and video excerpts from the unforgettable event that got people talking

Nicole and Giovanni Team

Moji Akinkunmi and Segun Abiona

Nicole and Giovanni – The Seed Collection Socks

Nicole and Giovanni – The Seed Collection Underwear

Wunmi Ogunbiyi and Aderonke Abiona

Ralph Opara , Dr Uche Opara and Segun Abiona

Nicole and Giovanni DS 16 Collection Socks

Nicole and Giovanni Dress Shoe Laces

Segun Abiona, Olaitan Adedeji, Aderonke Abiona and Banji Adedeji

Segun Abiona, Aderonke Abiona, Mr. and Mrs. Gbe

Latilewa Healthy Nibbles

Lush Berries Mocktails

Bake House 27 Cupcakes

Yedo Cold Pressed Juice

Aderonke Abiona and Jennifer Chukwujekwe

Adebola Owede

Wole Famurewa and Segun Abiona

Timi Dakolo and Ope Makinwa

N&G Gift Boxes

Nicole and Giovanni DS 16 Collection Socks

Juliet Okene and Segun Abiona

Dr. Uche Opara

Bayo Akintunde

Sammy Afejuku, Funmi Afejuku and Aderonke Abiona

Segun Abiona and Irewole Ayodele

Segun Abiona, Timi Dakolo and Aderonke Abiona

Seyi Olaleke and Nike Fowowe

Aderonke Abiona and Iyadunni Gbadebo

Bamidele Adejugbe and Seun Soneye

Chinelo Ikeme

Wunmi Ogunbiyi

Nicole and Giovanni Tribal Men’s Trunks and Socks

Nicole and Giovanni Men’s Trunks

Ifeoma Ogbonnaya and Nosa Awusa

Segun Abiona and Biodun Famurewa

Oscar Oyinsan and Segun Abiona

Bindu Mahtani

Musa Chindo and Samuel Afejuku

Segun Abiona and Obinna Udeagha

GD Mahtani

Segun Abiona and Fola Ogunlesi

Aderonke Abiona, Segun Abiona and Fola Ogunlesi

Segun Abiona, Fola Ogunlesi and Aderonke Abiona

Segun Abiona and Oscar Oyinsan

Ralph Opara and Segun Abiona

Ifeoma Ogbonnaya

Segun Abiona and Dr. Kayode Famurewa

Segun Abiona, Tobi Adegbite, Yomi Adegbite and Aderonke Abiona

Aderonke Abiona, Ibukun Oloyede, Segun Abiona and Ibidunni Oloyede

Nicole and Giovanni Gift Boxes

Wunmi Ogunbiyi and Bola Morafa

Segun Abiona and Muyiwa Adedeji

Segun Abiona and Dapo Davies Nnadi

Dupe Jacob

Segun Abiona and Gbenga Totoyi

Joel, Segun Abiona and Timi Dakolo

Nathaniel Omoruyi, Amaka Nwanze and Segun Abiona

Mayowa Owoeye, Segun Abiona, Segun Sanwoolu and Aderonke Abiona

Aderonke Abiona, Samuel Afejuku, Segun Abiona and Funmi Afejuku

Seyi Olaleke

Ope Makinwa and Segun Abiona

Nduka Offiah and Segun Abiona

Kemi Oyaniyi and Aderoke Abiona

Aderonke Abiona, Guest, Segun Abiona and Steven Iwazota

Ope Filani, Tomi Odufuye and Segun Abiona

Nicole and Giovanni – The Seed Collection

Nicole and Giovanni Gift Boxes

Brand:
Website: www.nicoleandgiovanni.com
Instagram: @nicoleandgiovannisocks
Twitter: @ngsocks
Facebook: @nicoleandgiovannisocks

Credits:
Venue: @angelikasthehomestore
Aderonke’s Top: @daisykulture
Cold Pressed Juice: @yedo_ltd
Mocktails: @lushberries.ng
Cupcakes: @bakehouse27
Healthy Nibbles: @latilewahealthynibbles
Photography and Videography: @acemediaries and @iam_chidon.
Sponsored Content

4 Comments on Nicole and Giovanni unveils “The Seed Collection”
  • Olajumoke. November 1, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Love love love the N and G products, customer service and their dedication to customer satisfaction. Kudos to Segun and Aderonke.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Dr Dairo November 1, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Super excited to try this collection . Great job N &J Team

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Queenette Gbe November 1, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Awesome collection @ Nicole and Giovanni! Product quality is 100% lit and comfy 🔥👌.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Dewunmi November 1, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    The Nicole & Giovanni brand is such an excellent brand worthy of emulation, and the event was totally astounding. I wish them outstanding success in all their endeavors….

    Love this! 2 Reply
