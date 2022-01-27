The Dualfol Mall by Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu was launched in the Heart of Lekki | See Photos

On Sunday the 23rd of January 2022 the Dualfol Mall launched in the heart of Lekki Phase 1. The mall is owned by Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu and the grand opening was a fashion-focused Ankara and prints inspired event. The style of decoration at the launch fit the colour scheme of the mall from the orange and grey balloons to the seats and tables which made for a lively event. Soft music also played in the background and this fit the ambience of the day. Refreshments and snacks were provided to guests. From small chops to ice cream to fruit cups and wine.

The launch was well attended by guests such as Sir Kensington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu), Her Excellency First Lady Ogun State – Bamidele Abiodun, Folashade Okoya, Honorable Oladipupo Adebutu Jnr and Aare Oyefeso.

The event kicked off with MC Ajele introducing the guests and also emphasising the Dualfol Mall ‘’This beautiful structure is not just for her family alone but this will also bless the society at large.”

Followed by a prayer from Bishop Gboyega Ohu who blessed the mall, and a welcome address to guests by Chief Mrs Yeye Koforowola Adebutu who thanked her husband and also mentioned;

To the highly effective and capable team who have worked with me through this dream to make it into a reality I say you guys are too much. God bless you.

Shortly after this address, there was a ribbon-cutting to officially open the mall. Then Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu led a mall tour that allowed attendees to understand the systematic structures that have been put in place.

The guests had the opportunity to tour the 2 storey mall that has a range of stores (15 stores in total) ranging from – Koftop Ventures, Ankara Dynasty, House of Rev clothes, The Signature Cakes, Nicole and Giovanni, Royalglitz Beauty Hub and Essence de Beaute and more.

The Ankara Dynasty is located on the second floor of the Dualfol mall and is packed with colourful Ankara fabrics with different patterns. At this store, guests were purchasing Ankara fabrics and having a good time.

The Dualfol mall launch was exciting in many ways. Guests got a glimpse of what the future holds for Nigerian entrepreneurs currently in the same industry.

The mall caters to both children, men and women and is open from 8 am – 6 pm (Monday to Saturday)

For more information:

Instagram – @ankaradynasty_koftop

Address: Dualfol Mall,22A, Fola Osibo Lekki Phase 1.

