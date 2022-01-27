Connect with us

Events

The Dualfol Mall by Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu was launched in the Heart of Lekki | See Photos

Events Inspired

Another 100 youngsters emerge Winners of Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship 3.0

Events Promotions

Nancy Isime, Lanre Olusola, Dakore Akande, Olga Specjalska & Worldwide Business Leaders to Speak at the 10X Thrive Global Conference

Events

Check out these Beautiful Photos from the Luxury Holiday Party hosted by The Macallan

Events Promotions

Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey, Taymesan, spotted at the New Lipton Extra Strong Tea Launch

Events Promotions

Here's how the WeNaija Photo Contest by The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund went down

Events

‘Another Place, Another Time’ Your Exclusive Look at Mr Phisha’s Afro-futuristic Art Collection and NFTs

Events

Get Ready for a Night of Miracles as Rig Africa Presents Warri Kingdom Miracle Crusade | January 31

Events

Odudu Ime Otutu crowned Ultimate Craftsman at the Gulder Ultimate Search Coronation Party in Lagos

Events News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events

The Dualfol Mall by Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu was launched in the Heart of Lekki | See Photos

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu, Alhaji Olusanya, Her Excellency, Bamidele Abiodun(First Lady Ogun State), Sir Kensington Adebutu and Hon. Ladi Adebutu

On Sunday the 23rd of January 2022 the Dualfol Mall launched in the heart of Lekki Phase 1. The mall is owned by Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu and the grand opening was a fashion-focused Ankara and prints inspired event. The style of decoration at the launch fit the colour scheme of the mall from the orange and grey balloons to the seats and tables which made for a lively event. Soft music also played in the background and this fit the ambience of the day. Refreshments and snacks were provided to guests. From small chops to ice cream to fruit cups and wine.

Sir Kensington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu) and Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu

The launch was well attended by guests such as Sir Kensington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu), Her Excellency First Lady Ogun State – Bamidele Abiodun, Folashade Okoya, Honorable Oladipupo Adebutu Jnr and Aare Oyefeso.

Bamidele Abiodun (First Lady Of Ogun State) and Chief Koforowola Adebutu

The event kicked off with MC Ajele introducing the guests and also emphasising the Dualfol Mall  ‘’This beautiful structure is not just for her family alone but this will also bless the society at large.”

Followed by a prayer from Bishop Gboyega Ohu who blessed the mall, and a welcome address to guests by Chief Mrs Yeye Koforowola Adebutu who thanked her husband and also mentioned;

To the highly effective and capable team who have worked with me through this dream to make it into a reality I say you guys are too much. God bless you.

Shortly after this address, there was a ribbon-cutting to officially open the mall. Then Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu led a mall tour that allowed attendees to understand the systematic structures that have been put in place.

Sade Okoya and Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu

The guests had the opportunity to tour the 2 storey mall that has a range of stores (15 stores in total) ranging from – Koftop Ventures, Ankara Dynasty, House of Rev clothes, The Signature Cakes, Nicole and Giovanni, Royalglitz Beauty Hub and Essence de Beaute and more.

Shade Okoya,Osifesan, Chief Yeye Koforowola Adebutu,Olori Aramide Elegushi, Joko Adewusi and Alhaja

The Ankara Dynasty is located on the second floor of the Dualfol mall and is packed with colourful Ankara fabrics with different patterns. At this store, guests were purchasing Ankara fabrics and having a good time.

The Dualfol mall launch was exciting in many ways. Guests got a glimpse of what the future holds for Nigerian entrepreneurs currently in the same industry.

The mall caters to both children, men and women and is open from 8 am – 6 pm (Monday to Saturday)

For more information:

Instagram – @ankaradynasty_koftop

Address: Dualfol Mall,22A, Fola Osibo Lekki Phase 1.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php