Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to host a one-week Intensive Venture in Management Program for NYSC Members | Here’s how to Apply

Aware of the great need to prepare university graduates for successful entry into the world of work, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) has partnered with African Capital Alliance Foundation (ACA Foundation) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) for another session of the Venture in Management Program (ViMP). Designed as a one-week intensive mini-MBA session, ViMP introduces 50 selected members of the National Youth Service Corps to the different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions and developing skills for management.

The week-long program led by facilitators from the Lagos Business School (LBS), includes stimulating classroom sessions, case studies, panel discussions, networking, study groups, guest speakers and recreation, culminating in a strategy workshop, during which the participants will present solutions to real-world case studies.

ViMP rivals short executive education courses from the world’s top business schools with case studies focusing on Business Ethics, Accounting & Finance, Marketing, Strategy. Social Enterprise, General Management, Leadership and Entrepreneurship. Participants also engage in a community service project at local primary schools. Accommodation, housing and transportation are provided by JAN.

The Venture in Management Program strengthened my resolve to venture into entrepreneurship. A significant step in my career journey to date” Tunji Eleso, Managing Partner, Growth Capital Fund, CcHUB

Criteria:

* Applicant must be a serving Youth Corps Member, or recently finished (November 2018)

* Must be 27 years or younger (Born 1991 or later)

* Must have excellent academic records (Minimum 2:1)

* Possess proven interest in general management

* Have a track record of leadership

* Participation in previous JAN program will be an added advantage

Complete Application Kit:

1 Completed application form

2 CV

3 Proof of service

Applications are now open, click here to get started.

Application deadline: Friday, November 23rd, 2018. For more information visit Junior Achievement Nigeria’s website or send an email to [email protected]



