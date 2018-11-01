Prince Charles & Camilla arrive The Gambia for West African Tour

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, on Wednesday arrived The Gambia on the first stop of their tour of West Africa.

The royal couple was greeted at the Banjul International airport by the Gambian President Adama Barrow.

They were welcomed with a cultural performance, after which they attended a reception with representatives from the Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships Alumni at the Coco Ocean hotel.

Speaking at the reception, Prince Charles shared that he and his wife still intend to visit Nigeria and Ghana. He said:

As my wife and I prepare to embark on our upcoming tour of The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, I did just want to take this opportunity to send you all our special greetings and to say just how much we are looking forward to meeting so many of you.

