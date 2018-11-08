BellaNaija

These 19 Black Women in Texan County Judicial Race Won their Elections 🙌🏾

08.11.2018

The future is what? It’s black and female!

While a record number of women won congressional seats in the US, some other victories were even more local, like a judicial race in Houston, Texas.

19 black women ran for judicial seats in Harris County, and the amazing thing is all of them won. All of them!

Harris county happens to be the third largest county in the US, and black people and women now have representation in the person of the #Houston19.

A major win!

