Education will help eradicate Child Marriage – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari has extolled the role of education in our society, identifying it as the solution to the problem of child marriages.

She said this while receiving female delegates of the Africa Parliamentary Union, at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

The first lady was represented by wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, who said girls need a healthy and safe transition to adulthood, as well as a certain level of maturity and understanding in order to make an informed decision on the choice of a life partner.

She called on the parliamentarians to use their position to articulate measures that will address the issue within cultural sensitivities of our different communities. She also urged them to consider what form of support and empowerment could be given to girls that are already in these marriages.

The Senate President of Zimbabwe, Mabel Chinomona said at the meeting that women face numerous challenges, including the lack of political representation, violence, intimidation, child marriages, and lack of equal opportunities in critical areas.

Others at the event included Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang; APC Woman Leader, Salamatu Bewa; and Chairman NACA, Pauline Tallen.

See photos from the event below: