Serena Williams is Adweek’s 2018 Brand Visionary

Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, 72 career singles titles, four Olympic gold medals and so much more; she is truly a force to reckon with. Asides from all her career achievements, she has succeeded in other aspects asides from Tennis. Adweek decided to choose the extraordinary tennis champ as their 2018 Brand Visionary.

According to Adweek, Serena’s signature move has always been to display grace even while under pressure, she has been able to overcome circumstances especially when it comes to Tennis.